Top 5 Posts of 2022

And just like that, another year is over. I’ll remember 2022 as the year I unwittingly stepped into the world of pop psychology.
My post on the Dunning-Kruger effect was meant as a humorous aside from my main work in political economy. Instead, that piece became my most-read post ever — pretty much dwarfing everything else I wrote in 2022. It’s an interesting demonstration of what drives attention on the internet.
In case you missed them, here are my other top posts of 2022:
- The Dunning-Kruger Effect is Autocorrelation
- A Case Study of Fossil-Fuel Depletion
- Have We Passed Peak Capitalism?
- Weird Consilience: A Review of Joseph Henrich’s ‘The WEIRDest People in the World’
- The Voldemort Index
Thanks for reading this year. And a big thanks to my supporters for helping fund my research. I’ve got lots of material in the pipelines for 2023, so stay tuned.
The case study for fossil fuel depletion was really cool/elegant/awesome. Would be interesting to see a perhaps pared down, estimated version for global depletion.
Yes, that would be cool. Getting well level data would be the biggest hurdle.