Blair Fix

Top 5 Posts of 2022

And just like that, another year is over. I’ll remember 2022 as the year I unwittingly stepped into the world of pop psychology.

My post on the Dunning-Kruger effect was meant as a humorous aside from my main work in political economy. Instead, that piece became my most-read post ever — pretty much dwarfing everything else I wrote in 2022. It’s an interesting demonstration of what drives attention on the internet.

In case you missed them, here are my other top posts of 2022:

  1. The Dunning-Kruger Effect is Autocorrelation
  2. A Case Study of Fossil-Fuel Depletion
  3. Have We Passed Peak Capitalism?
  4. Weird Consilience: A Review of Joseph Henrich’s ‘The WEIRDest People in the World’
  5. The Voldemort Index

Thanks for reading this year. And a big thanks to my supporters for helping fund my research. I’ve got lots of material in the pipelines for 2023, so stay tuned.

[Cover image: Wikimedia Commons]

  1. The case study for fossil fuel depletion was really cool/elegant/awesome. Would be interesting to see a perhaps pared down, estimated version for global depletion.

