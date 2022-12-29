Top 5 Posts of 2022

And just like that, another year is over. I’ll remember 2022 as the year I unwittingly stepped into the world of pop psychology.

My post on the Dunning-Kruger effect was meant as a humorous aside from my main work in political economy. Instead, that piece became my most-read post ever — pretty much dwarfing everything else I wrote in 2022. It’s an interesting demonstration of what drives attention on the internet.

In case you missed them, here are my other top posts of 2022:

