Top Posts of 2023

Well, another year of blogging is over.

For me, it was a year of research themes. I spent the first half of 2023 debunking interest-rate orthodoxy. Then I spent the second half of the year studying the world’s billionaires. Here were the top 5 posts:

A big thanks to my blog patrons, who’ve made it possible for me to do economic research outside of academia. If you’d like to support my work, you can do so here:

Thanks for reading,

Blair

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

