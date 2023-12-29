Top Posts of 2023

Well, another year of blogging is over.
For me, it was a year of research themes. I spent the first half of 2023 debunking interest-rate orthodoxy. Then I spent the second half of the year studying the world’s billionaires. Here were the top 5 posts:
- Do High Interest Rates Reduce Inflation? A Test of Monetary Faith
- How Interest Rates Redistribute Income
- Interest Rates and Inflation: Knives Out
- Mapping the Ownership Network of Canada’s Billionaire Families
- Interest Rates and Unemployment: An Underwhelming Relation
A big thanks to my blog patrons, who’ve made it possible for me to do economic research outside of academia. If you’d like to support my work, you can do so here:
Thanks for reading,
Blair
One comment
Congrats. And just bought your book.Just incredible that at my ripe age I must “re-learn my Economics ! Started with Steve Keen (who linked me up) continuing with U for the pure pleasure in my retirement here on the North/East coast of Spain (in case U ever come/by) for 🍷🍷